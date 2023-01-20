DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.7482
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1217594
CODE: GAGG LN
ISIN: LU1437024729
