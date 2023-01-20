DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1U LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 30125.1808

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1U LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

