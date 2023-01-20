DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.4384
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6973901
CODE: CRPX LN
ISIN: LU1829219127
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 217220 EQS News ID: 1539955 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539955&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)