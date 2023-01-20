DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.9695

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4191432

CODE: PABW LN

ISIN: LU2182388400

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABW LN Sequence No.: 217295 EQS News ID: 1540109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)