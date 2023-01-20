DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.5712
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62037
CODE: MPXG LN
ISIN: LU2469335298
