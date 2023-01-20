Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Susquehanna International Securities Ltd

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd on the 23rd of January, 2023. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd has been granted an additional member ID, SISG, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Copenhagen. The ID SISG will be admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Trading Identity SIS in INET will not change. Member: Susquehanna International Securities Ltd INET memberID: SIS, SISG Valid from date: 23rd of January, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1112932