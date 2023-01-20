Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2023 | 11:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Susquehanna International Securities Ltd

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Susquehanna   
 International Securities Ltd on the 23rd of January, 2023.           
Susquehanna International Securities Ltd has been granted an additional member 
 ID, SISG, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Copenhagen. The ID SISG will be 
 admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Trading Identity SIS in 
 INET will not change.                             
Member: Susquehanna International Securities Ltd                
INET memberID: SIS, SISG                            
Valid from date: 23rd of January, 2023                     
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1112932
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.