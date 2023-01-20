

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday and were set to post a second straight week of gains after data showed Chinese November oil demand climbed to the highest level since February.



A weaker dollar on expectations about inflation beginning to move down and signs that China's COVID-19 wave has probably peaked also helped support prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $86.67 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $81.08.



Chinese oil demand climbed by nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 15.41 million bpd in November, the highest level since February, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Thursday.



Traders eye demand recovery in the world's second-biggest economy ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel in years.



A rebound in Chinese economy and the Russian oil industry's struggles under sanctions could tighten energy markets in 2023, International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Thursday.



The dollar edged lower in European trade after a slew of Fed officials said there is need for further rate increases at slower pace.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de