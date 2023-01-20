DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 415.1016

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56502

CODE: CW8U LN

ISIN: LU1681043672

