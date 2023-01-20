DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12026.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1421426

CODE: TPXU LN

ISIN: LU1681037781

