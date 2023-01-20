

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $660 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $660 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



