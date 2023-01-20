

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $660 million or $0.70 per share from $414 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 22.5 percent to $2.00 billion from $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted total revenue also rose 19.4 percent to $1.95 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Financial expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



