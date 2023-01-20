

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $0.60 billion, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $7.88 billion from $6.23 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $7.88 Bln vs. $6.23 Bln last year.



