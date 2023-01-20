

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $645 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $645 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41



