Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867622 ISIN: US4461501045 Ticker-Symbol: HU3 
Xetra
20.01.23
10:01 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-0,200
-1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,00013,20014:14
12,90013,20014:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC13,000-1,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.