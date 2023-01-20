VISIT BUENOS AIRES FOCUSES ON GASTRONOMY, CULTURE AND SUSTAINABILITY TO BECOME ONE OF THE TOP DESTINATIONS IN 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following conversations at ILTM Cannes 2022, Buenos Aires aims to be one of the top destinations in 2023 focusing, according to Karina Perticone, Executive Director of Visit Buenos Aires, on three main pillars: gastronomy, culture and sustainability.

Gastronomic experiences: new food markets and three of the World's 50 Best Bars

Since the travel industry has been rebooted post-pandemic, the local government allowed food venues to have outdoor areas on the sidewalks, leading to the creation of new gastronomic markets in different neighbourhoods.



Among the thousands of bars and restaurants, Buenos Aires' special offering is highlighted by housing three of the World's 50 Best Bars. The renewed offer leads to hotel openings, new restaurants, bars, and a complete and diverse cultural scene.

Culture: Theatre, Tango and named Capital of the Book

The opening of Colón Fábrica is one of the main novelties in the cultural segment, presenting an interactive space where visitors can enjoy the backstage of the majestic Teatro Colón and an exhibition of a selection of iconic designs used in the most important shows.



To highlight authentic tango shows, the luxury hotel Faena in partnership with Rojo Tango introduces a unique spectacle that captures all the senses by fusing noises, aromas, colours, movement, and flavours.



Being one of the Capitals of the Book by UNESCO, Buenos Aires has the largest number of bookstores per inhabitant in the world. For visitors and locals, El Ateneo Grand Splendid bookshop is the ideal space to escape for a moment from restless Buenos Aires.

Being sustainable across design, activity, and wildlife

During the C40 Sustainability Summit 2022, hosted for the first time in Buenos Aires and Latin America, the city committed to halving its carbon emissions by 20230 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Also, many hotels have achieved the three-level eco-seal standard, validating an establishment's environmental credentials, additionally, the city hall is one example of an innovative energy-efficient structure.

As activities drawing both professionals and amateurs, four-hour hikes are available in Buenos Aires, along with the newly built 160km of bicycle lanes that support green transportation .

As wildlife conservation, birding circuits are available at Saavedra's Parque Sarmiento and Palermo's Tres de Febrero park, highlighting Costanera Sur being recognized as an important conservation area by Birdlife International.

