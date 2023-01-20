Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to the CEO of the Company, Howie Honeyman, to acquire 425,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.1050 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 19, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 19th 2024 and the final third on January 19th, 2025.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

