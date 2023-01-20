Aerospace Coatings Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.62 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Aerospace Coatings Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Aerospace Coatings Market" By Resins (Polyurethane Resins, Epoxy Resins, and Others), By Technology (Solvent Based Coatings, Water Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, and Others), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Aerospace Coatings Market size was valued at USD 1.5823 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Coatings Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Overview

The aerospace coating can improve the functional features of the aircraft's interior and exterior components. Aerospace coatings come with many protective features for aircraft. It can help aircraft to withstand extreme temperatures, atmospheric pressure, and the harmful UV radiation present at higher altitudes. Aerospace coatings also make aircraft resistant to corrosion which can damage the aircraft. Because of such features, aerospace coatings have found higher demand in the aerospace and defense industries.

There are many factors collectively resulting in increased demand for aerospace coatings. The demand for advanced and efficient aircraft, high demand in the defense industry, growing use of digital textile printing inks, etc. are primary factors in growing the market for aerospace coatings.

Besides this, the growing use of commercial flights, leading to increased air passenger traffic has also greatly contributed to this demand. The use of nanotechnology is what makes aerospace coatings special. The use of nanotechnology during aircraft manufacturing offers many advantages to aircraft. Because of such developments, the sales and production of aircraft have increased globally, especially in developed countries, thus bringing more revenue for the aerospace coatings market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Aerospace Coatings Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Aerospace Coatings Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Akzonobel N.V., IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Mapaero, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Zircotec Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Aerospace Coatings Market into Resins, Technology, and Geography.

Aerospace Coatings Market, by Resins



Polyurethane Resins





Epoxy Resins





Others



Aerospace Coatings Market, by Technology



Solvent Based Coatings





Water Based Coatings





Powder Coatings





Others



Aerospace Coatings Market, by Geography



North America





U.S







Canada







Mexico





Europe





Germany







France







U.K







Rest of Europe

Asia



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

