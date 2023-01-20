Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: Modern Pro Solutions Presents at Door to Door Conference

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) announces CEO, Bobby Tetsch, presenting at D2DCON6 this weekend January 19-21 in Salt Lake City, UT. https://thed2dexperts.com/services/door-to-door-conference/

D2DCON is the largest home services conference in the nation and every year brings the best speakers and the best workshops to unite the Door to Door industry. Leadership, recruiting, and sales training are available to help businesses scale quickly. CEO, Bobby Tetsch, has been chosen to present on the Solar CEO Panel. Also in attendance will be CEO of D2D Experts and HVCW Board member, Sam Taggart. Mr. Taggart will once again be one of the main stage speakers at the event. "This will bring a lot of exposure to Modern Pro Solutions and we have already set up several meetings with M/A synergistic opportunities", stated Mr. Tetsch.

Modern Pro Solutions has gone to great lengths in the last 60 days to streamline its operations by cutting costs across the board and increasing margins…details coming on that front very soon.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

