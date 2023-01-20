San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - FlashCloud Intelligence, a leading provider of sales intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of verified phone numbers and direct dial phone numbers to its popular FlashInfo product. This new feature will help salespeople save time and increase their connect rate, allowing them to focus on what they do best: closing deals.

FlashInfo is a comprehensive sales intelligence product that provides sales teams with the tools they need to succeed, including detailed information on potential customers and prospects. With the addition of human-verified phone number and direct dial phone number data, salespeople will have access to accurate contact information, reducing the time and effort required to connect with potential customers.

"We're thrilled to offer this new feature to our customers," said Nina Zhao, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "We understand the importance of accurate and up-to-date contact information for sales teams, and we're confident that this new feature will help our customers close more deals."

About FlashCloud Intelligence

FlashCloud Intelligence is a leading provider of sales intelligence solutions, helping sales teams to succeed by providing accurate and up-to-date information on potential customers and prospects.

Nina Zhao

SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence

marketing@myflashcloud.com

