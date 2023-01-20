Anzeige
WKN: A2DPV6 ISIN: SE0009581051 Ticker-Symbol: 5IU 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
13:14 Uhr
0,055 Euro
-0,001
-2,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2023 | 15:34
112 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Isofol Medical AB (publ) receives observation status (4/23)

Igår, den 19 januari 2023, offentliggjorde Isofol Medical AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
en kallelse till extra bolagsstämma med förslag till beslut om att Bolaget ska
träda i frivillig likvidation. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet
avseende emittenten eller priset på dess aktier. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN-kod SE0009581051, orderboks-ID 135681)
ska ges observationsstatus. 

Yesterday, January 19, 2023, Isofol Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed
a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with
a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that result in a substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its shares. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Isofol Medical AB (publ) (ISOFOL, ISIN code SE0009581051, order book ID 135681)
shall be given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.