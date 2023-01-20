Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 29/21 (49/23)

Correction refers to the last trading day, marked in bold below. On request of Insplorion AB, company registration number 556798-8760, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 29, 2021. Shares Short name: INSP -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 12,992,060 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006994943 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215439 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556798-8760 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: INSP TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants to 321,252 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price SEK 11,5. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1,033 new share in Insplorion AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 22, 2021 - February 5, 2021. January 22, 2022 - February 5, 2022 January 22, 2023 - February 5, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 2, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869784 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215449 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.