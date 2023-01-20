Anzeige
Freitag, 20.01.2023
20.01.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Insplorion AB - Admission of trading (51/23)

On request of Insplorion AB, company registration number 556798-8760, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 29, 2021. 


Shares

Short name:           INSP          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 12,992,060       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0006994943      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         215439         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556798-8760       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights

Short name:       INSP TO1                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants to  321,252                        
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:          Issue price SEK 11,5.                 
             1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1,033 
             new share in Insplorion AB              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:   January 22, 2021 - February 5, 2021.          
             January 22, 2022 - February 5, 2022          
             January 22, 2023 - February 5, 2023          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:    February 2, 2023                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:        SE0010869784                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:        1                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:      215449                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:     First North STO/8                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:     MiFID II tick size table                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:        SSME                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:    SEK                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Naventus Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Naventus
Corporate Finance AB on +46(0) 8 660 90 91.
