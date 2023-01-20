Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Correction of exchange notice 48/23 (50/23)

Correction refers to the certified adviser, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Insplorion AB, company registration number 556798-8760, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Insplorion AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be January 29, 2021. Shares Short name: INSP -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 12,992,060 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006994943 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215439 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556798-8760 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: INSP TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants to 321,252 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price SEK 11,5. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1,033 new share in Insplorion AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 22, 2021 - February 5, 2021. January 22, 2022 - February 5, 2022 January 22, 2023 - February 5, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 2, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869784 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215449 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Naventus Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Naventus Corporate Finance AB on +46(0) 8 660 90 91.