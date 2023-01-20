Anzeige
Biocrucible, a Sapphiros Company, Appoints Per Grufman as CEO

CAMBRIDGE, U.K., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocrucible, a Sapphiros platform company dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostics, announced the appointment of Per Grufman, Ph.D., as its Chief Executive Officer.

Knowing now moves us

A biotech industry veteran of thirty years, Dr. Grufman will lead the development and commercialization of Biocrucible's isothermal amplification technologies for next-generation molecular diagnostics.

"Per's proven track record of rapidly bringing new products to market will be critical as Biocrucible moves into its next phase, delivering products to consumers globally," said Sapphiros CEO, Mark Gladwell.

Before joining Biocrucible, Dr. Grufman was Vice President of Research and Development for LumiraDx focusing on assay engineering and product lifecycle management. Prior to Lumira, Dr. Grufman served as Executive Director of Research and Development at Cepheid AB in Solna, Sweden, where he led the growth of the R&D organization, launching a broad portfolio of products.

Dr. Grufman earned his Ph.D. from the Department of Microbiology, Tumor, and Cell Biology (MTC) at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and his Master of Science in biology from the University of Stockholm.

"I am excited to join the Sapphiros family as CEO of Biocrucible," Grufman said. "Thanks to the disruptive suite of technologies Biocrucible's researchers have already assembled, we have the opportunity to deliver rapid diagnostics faster and closer to the patient."

About Biocrucible:

Biocrucible, a part of the Sapphiros portfolio of companies, develops high-performance molecular consumer diagnostics.

About Sapphiros:

Sapphiros, backed by Neoenta and KKR, is a privately-held consumer diagnostic portfolio company. The Sapphiros portfolio includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, and extreme volume manufacturing to help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us

For further information: Sapphiros, press@sapphiros.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895080/Sapphiros_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biocrucible-a-sapphiros-company-appoints-per-grufman-as-ceo-301727070.html

