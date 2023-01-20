Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ58 ISIN: GB00B02J6398 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2023 | 16:42
Admiral Group PLC: Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc ("Admiral")

20 January 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2), Admiral announces that Jean Park, non-executive director, has today retired from the Admiral Board including from her roles as a member of the Group Risk, Nominations and Governance, and Remuneration Committees.

Annette Court, Admiral Chair, said: "Jean is stepping down after having served 9 years on the Board and chairing the Group Risk Committee. She has also been a member of Remuneration and Nominations and Governance Committees and acted as the Senior Independent Director. We will miss her unstinting support and wise counsel. I would like to thank her on behalf of the whole Board for her huge contribution over the years."

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral, said: "On behalf of my management team, I would like to thank Jean for her commitment to the Group and her contributions to the Board. Jean's knowledge and experience has been invaluable for us. We are sorry to see her leave and wish her all the best."

Media
Addy FrederickAddy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk+44 (0)7436035615
Investors/ Analysts
Marisja KocznurInvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk

Admiral Group Plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


