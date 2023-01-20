Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: 01/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units

Company announcement 01/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units

Kolding, Denmark, 20 January 2023 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces a new order including supply and service agreement of 16 A-Series pressurised alkaline electrolyser units with a combined capacity of 7.2 MW which is the Company's largest order to date. A majority of the electrolyser units are targeted for delivery in 2023 and the remaining part in 2024.

The electrolyser order is signed with an undisclosed international customer. The electrolysers will be deployed in 40 ft containers as complete green hydrogen plants and will provide green hydrogen for the customers hydrogen-based applications.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a multi-year service agreement.



"We at Green Hydrogen Systems are pleased to announce our largest order to date. This order confirms the competitive position of our modular pressurised alkaline electrolysers internationally," says Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen.

Green Hydrogen Systems expects to announce unaudited financial key figures for 2022 and full-year guidance for 2023 during January 2023, when available. The announcement of key figures and guidance will be followed by a conference call.

