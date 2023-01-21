Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group Announces New Prelitigation Program for Clients

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2023 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is pleased to announce the launch of their Prelitigation Program. Limitless Culture now offers additional help for clients that are dealing with financial matters that require legal intervention. This service also offers an expedited option for clients that want to quickly jump start their journey to financial health.

The Limitless Culture Group Prelitigation Program is based on a one-time pricing model, instead of the monthly subscription they normally charge. The fee includes many of the services offered at the Premier level with the addition of an in-depth analysis of the client's financial situation by the Prelitigation Team.

Once the normal process is exhausted by Limitless Culture's financial experts, the case is turned over their legal providers for further action. Clients will never receive a bill from the legal providers, everything is covered under one flat fee.

Limitless Culture Group CEO Mike Meza is incredibly pleased with the company's latest innovation, "Sometimes the financial institutions our clients are dealing with refuse to follow the rules, requiring the need to get the courts and lawyers involved. We are pleased to now offer our clients the additional legal help they need to get their financial house in order. Nothing makes me happier than being a part of our clients' success stories."

ABOUT LIMITLESS CULTURE GROUP

Founded in 2019, parent company Limitless Culture Group's main mission is to be "Better Than the Best". The company realizes that many people were not taught how to use credit wisely, so they are dedicated to education first, building a foundation of knowledge before acting. They want you to have the latest credit info and get to know your personal story before developing a plan. At Limitless Culture, their vision is to help create a more equitable world together with their clients and partners. They do

this by leveraging their influence and social media presence to benefit people, communities, and their industry. Limitless Culture's Prelitigation Program offers legal help for clients that require more than the usual education and intervention services.

Are you a Mortgage, Real Estate, Tax Professional, or Attorney? Then you can partner with the company to help your clients manage their credit situation. Refer your credit-challenged clients to the Limitless Culture Group, who will work to help them manage their credit profile. Limitless Culture will always refer them back to you for your services and you can track your client's progress in the Client Login Portal. When your client logs into our web portal, the first thing they will see is your photo and contact

information as a reminder of their goal and the professional who referred them to Limitless Culture Group.

