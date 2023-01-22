Flughafen Wien (Vienna Airport): The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported an increase of passenger traffic in the year 2022 to a total of 30,072,961 travellers, comprising a rise of 129.3% year-on-year. However, passenger traffic in 2022 was still down close to 24% from the pre-crisis level of 2019. 23.7 million passengers at Vienna Airport from January-December 2022 Vienna Airport also registered a rise in the number of passengers it handled in the year 2022, recording a total of 23,682,133 travellers, up 127.6% from the previous year. The number of takeoffs and landings was up to 188,412 in the period January to December 2022. The average capacity utilisation of the aircraft (seat load factor) ...

