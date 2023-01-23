

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim has acquired thirteen sand and aggregates quarries from Pioneer Landscape Centers. The acquisitions will support its growth in Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs, the company said in a statement on Monday.



Holcim noted that the acquisition will advance its 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOLCIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de