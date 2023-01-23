Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces HEMO-CAR-T 3rd Process Qualification Run Completed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its third Process Qualification ("PQ") run of the end-to-end process for the manufacture of HEMO-CAR-T cells. The process was carried out in the Company's current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") compliant clean rooms. It is being followed by analytical release tests conducted by the Company required to verify the quality of the manufactured HEMO-CAR-T cells. The HEMO-CAR-T cells will also be tested by a third party to ensure they comply with a set of required quality attributes.

This PQ run is the third of minimum three identical manufacturing runs required for the submission of an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The IND is needed to obtain authorization from the FDA to commence Phase I clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T. Following completion of all tests across all PQ runs, data will be compiled for inclusion in the IND submission pack.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736220/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-HEMO-CAR-T-3rd-Process-Qualification-Run-Completed

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
