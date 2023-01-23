Four new Partners, including three promotions and a new hire, bolster key operational capabilities and support growth in our Asian franchise

Promotions across all geographies and segments of the business strengthen Investment, Investor Relations and Operations teams and build on our commitment to delivering strong performance and excellence in client service

Nine promotions to Managing Director deepen next generation of leadership talent across the business

Pantheon, a leading provider of specialized global private markets investment solutions, is pleased to welcome four new members to the firm's partnership, including three colleagues elevated through our annual promotions, which recognize the contribution of professionals across all levels and teams to the ongoing growth and success of our business, and to meeting the evolving needs of our clients around the world.

The three new Partner promotions strengthen and enhance our Operations and Investor Relations teams to ensure that we are best equipped to provide our clients with the highest levels of service. They are:

Stephen Branagan, Global Head of Operations and Head of Ireland, joined Pantheon in 2018 and has since overseen a range of improvements across our operational teams that support our ability to enhance and expand our offerings, while continuing to provide high-quality client service.

The fourth new Partner is Dean Maines, who has joined Pantheon as Chief Financial Officer. Dean oversees our finance group, with a focus on leading Pantheon's accounting, financial reporting and internal controls to support the execution of our growth strategy. Dean formerly was a Managing Director at Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), where he served as Chief Accounting Officer and, most recently, as Internal Auditor and Head of Risk Management. Prior to working at AMG, Dean was a partner in the audit practice of Deloitte.

"Pantheon's success has been built on a culture of investment conviction and operational excellence, and we will continue to lean into these core strengths to deliver for our growing base of institutional and private wealth clients across our expanding range of investment strategies and geographies. We are exceptionally pleased to recognize the talents and contributions of key colleagues who have been critical to developing our reputation as a trusted partner to our clients," said Paul Ward, Managing Partner.

"Aki's relationship development capabilities have meaningfully enhanced our presence in Japan, while Stephen and Dianne's leadership of our Operations and Human Resources functions, respectively, have strengthened our business as a whole. We are also pleased to welcome Dean to the partnership of the firm and look forward to leveraging his experience to enhance our financial reporting, analysis and risk management capabilities."

A total of 98 professionals were recognized in Pantheon's annual promotion round including nine colleagues who were promoted to Managing Director, enhancing our bench of leadership talent and experience across the business.

Promotions to Managing Director:

Scott Hong, Investor Relations, Seoul

Investor Relations, Seoul Iain Jones, Head of US Institutional, Investor Relations, San Francisco

Head of US Institutional, Investor Relations, San Francisco Johnny Lee, Head of US Legal, Legal Compliance, New York

Head of US Legal, Legal Compliance, New York Jennifer Lisbey, Head of Fund Finance, Operations, London

Head of Fund Finance, Operations, London Victor Mayer, Primaries, London

Primaries, London Kunal Sood, Primaries, Hong Kong

Primaries, Hong Kong Carlos Vilares, Head of Insurance Solutions, Investor Relations, London

Head of Insurance Solutions, Investor Relations, London Jeffrey Wright, Investor Relations, New York

Investor Relations, New York Ana Maria Zarruk, Investor Relations, Bogota

Biographies

Stephen Branagan, Partner, Global Head of Operations and Head of Ireland

Stephen is Pantheon's Global Head of Operations and Head of Ireland. He brings extensive senior level experience across operations, finance and risk for private and publicly listed international financial services and renewables businesses in London and Dublin, including previous roles at 3i Group and Cantor Fitzgerald. Stephen is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and is based in Dublin.

Dean Maines, Partner, Chief Financial Officer

Dean leads Pantheon's global finance group, with responsibility for ensuring that our accounting, financial reporting and internal controls support the ongoing execution of our growth strategy. He previously was a Managing Director at Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), where he served as the Chief Accounting Officer and most recently as the Internal Auditor and Head of Risk Management. Prior to working at AMG, Dean was a Partner in the audit practice of Deloitte. He is based in New York.

Diane Remanous, Chief Human Resources Officer

Dianne is Pantheon's Chief Human Resources Officer and chair of its Inclusion and Diversity Committee. She joined Pantheon from Capital Dynamics, where she worked across Private Equity, Clean Energy Infrastructure and Private Credit. Prior to that Dianne worked at organizations across various industry sectors including investment banking, management consulting, market research and law, introducing performance management structures, leadership development, cultural and engagement improvements, and succession planning. She is based in London.

Akitoshi Yamada, Partner, Head of Japan

Akitoshi represents Pantheon's client relationship management and business development in Japan. Prior to joining Pantheon, he was Deputy General Manager of Foreign Equity and Alternative Investment Department at Nippon Life Insurance Company, before which he worked at Nippon Life Global Investors America as Senior Vice President and Head of Private Equity Investment. He is based in Tokyo.

About Pantheon

Pantheon Group* ("Pantheon") is a leading global private markets manager currently investing on behalf of more than 960 investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and private wealth clients. Founded in 1982, Pantheon has an established reputation across private market asset classes, covering all stages and geographies, and provides investment solutions that include flagship fund offerings, as well as integrated programs and customized solutions.

As of June 30, 2022 Pantheon had $88.0 billion assets under management and advice and the firm currently has more than 460 employees located across its offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Seoul**, Bogotá**, Tokyo, Dublin and Berlin. Its global workforce includes more than 140 investment professionals.

Pantheon is majority-owned by Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally, alongside senior members of the Pantheon team. The ownership structure, with Pantheon management owning a meaningful share of the equity in the business, provides a framework for long-term succession and enables Pantheon management to continue to direct the firm's day-to-day operations.

Pantheon Group refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo and Dublin. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (HK) LLP is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB).

** Please note that the Bogotá office is a representative office of Pantheon Ventures (US) LP ("PV US"), and that a Korean subsidiary of PV US has opened the office in Seoul.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. 2023

