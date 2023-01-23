Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-01-23 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2023 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2023 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
