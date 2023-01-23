Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.01.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-01-23 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.01.2023 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A    Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.01.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.01.2023 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA      Maturity date    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.01.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.01.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.01.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
