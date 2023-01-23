

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian mining and metals company South32 Limited (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) reported Monday that its first-half Group copper equivalent production increased 12 percent.



Alumina production was flat at 2.61 million tonnes, while Aluminium production increased 15 percent to 568 thousand tonnes, with a 50 percent uplift in low-carbon aluminium.



Payable silver production declined 13 percent to 5.81 million tonnes and Payable lead production declined 13 percent to 52.4 thousand tonnes.



Despite industry wide inflationary pressures, operating unit costs for the first half is expected to be in-line or below fiscal 2023 guidance at the majority of its operations.



The company further said its fiscal 2023 production guidance at Cannington revised lower by 11 percent due to lower mill throughput and labour availability impacting mining rates, and at Brazil Aluminium by 25kt or 25 percent due to a slower ramp-up to nameplate capacity.



