

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSF.PK) is planning to spin off its Zephyr, a series of solar powered high-altitude surveillance and communications drone program, with the intention of creating a standalone telecoms and earth observation business that will start commercial operations by the end of next year, Financial Times reported.



Zephyr Z8 has a wingspan of 25 meter with just 75 kilogram weight.



The solar-powered Zephyr drone is designed to remain at an altitude of about 70,000 feet, above weather and commercial planes but below conventional satellites, to provide surveillance and communication services, the report said.



This high-flying drone has lesser costs and high flexibility than conventional satellites.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de