Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 23
[23.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|206,547,562.93
|8.7598
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,578.17
|88.351
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,586,015.17
|99.7675
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,845,829.20
|107.1642
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,061,701.59
|105.3861
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,725,361.37
|103.179
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,609,263.75
|98.2178
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,379,077.27
|9.0728
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,640,334.79
|10.2134
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de