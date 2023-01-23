SKYWORTH (METZ Display): METZ H Series Will be Showcased at ISE 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ Display, a sub-brand of Skyworth that specialized in the interactive all-in-one display has announced its newly released H series will debut at the ISE show from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 (booth: #2T500).

As the first overseas exhibition that METZ going to participate in, ISE is the world's leading AV and systems integration show. Apart from the digital signage, METZ will unveil its education & business solutions via the newest H series.

Powered by Android 11, METZ H series easily connect to external devices so users can use the software they prefer. For Windows system, an optional slot-in PC module provides a powerful yet discrete solution to improved usability and cost-effective device upgrades. The display is controllable directly via computer, PC tablet, or mobile phone, enabling participants to access and interact via remote conferencing, screen sharing, whiteboard, etc. Integrated with the infrared touch frame and 4mm ultra-thin toughened glass, each writing content can be presented within 8 ms via 20 touch points, bringing smoother learning and working experience.

Among the numerous advanced features mentioned above, the H series also includes a full-function type-C interface, it increases the number of devices that can feed content to the display - enhancing the types of material that may be easily accessed during any meeting or collaborative environment.

"Apart from its outstanding features, the H series is in highly cost-effective performance. We can also provide customized solutions based on different requirements. We believe it will be widely accepted by our clients soon, and We'll continue to work closely with our partners and develop more market-oriented professional interactive flat panel displays." said Summer Deng, Director of Sales & Brand at METZ.

Welcome to visit METZ booth #2T500 at the ISE Barcelona 2023 from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb!

Contact us: marketing@metzdisplay.com

Web: https://metzdisplay.com/

About METZ Display

Through a combination of the strength of SKYWORTH, a global leader in the TV business, and the 80 years of experience of traditional German manufacturers Metz, high-quality education and business solutions are being created by METZ Display, with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metz-h-series-will-be-showcased-at-ise-2023-301722176.html