Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.3413
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82824
CODE: C50U LN
ISIN: LU1681047400
