23-Jan-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.33

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18108244

CODE: CEU2 LN

ISIN: LU1437015735

