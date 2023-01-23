Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
23.01.2023
DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 215.9985

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 608273

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0908501215 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MSED LN 
Sequence No.:  217456 
EQS News ID:  1540707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
