DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 278.5364

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1190378

CODE: RUSG LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 217437 EQS News ID: 1540669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)