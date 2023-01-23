DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.2136

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20331320

CODE: MSRU LN

ISIN: LU1861138961

ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU LN

