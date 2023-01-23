Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
23.01.2023 | 10:07
DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.9335

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62037

CODE: MPXG LN

ISIN: LU2469335298

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2469335298 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MPXG LN 
Sequence No.:  217648 
EQS News ID:  1541101 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
