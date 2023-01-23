DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)
DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.4358
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54186657
CODE: LSPX LN
ISIN: LU0496786657
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 217651 EQS News ID: 1541109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541109&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2023 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)