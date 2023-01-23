

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer confidence increased to the highest level in more than a year in January, a survey conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index improved to 79.1 in January from 75.6 in December. This was the highest reading since September 2021.



A score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumbered optimists.



Among the four sub-indices of consumer confidence, assessment of the current financial situation grew in January, with the index rising to 61.6 from 57.4 in December.



The index for the future financial situation of households climbed to 79.9 from 75.4 in December.



The general economic situation expectations index also advanced in January, to 82.7 from 77.3. Meanwhile, assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming year weakened to 92.2 from 92.6.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de