Article L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Transition (Paris:TRAN):
Date
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
23/01/2023
27,533,332
Number of voting rights gross*:
22,485,556
Number of voting rights net:
22,485,556
(*) There are no treasury shares at this date
Company contact: contact@spactransition.com
Media contact: Martzner@image7.fr ou afmalrieu@image7.fr
