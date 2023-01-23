Super Absorbent Polymer Market to be Worth $15.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymer market size is expected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the overall market growth over the forecast period.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38.0% in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments in Asia Pacific region particularly in China and India are likely to drive market growth at a faster pace.

The personal hygiene segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market share of more than 63.0% in 2022. Super absorbent polymers are majorly utilized in hygiene products including baby diapers, female hygiene products, adult incontinence products and other applications including personal disposable hygiene products.

The agriculture segment is projected to augment at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period on account of ongoing extensive research conducted by agricultural and government agencies in countries such as the U.S., China , and India regarding the novel agricultural applications of super absorbent polymers.

, and regarding the novel agricultural applications of super absorbent polymers. The sodium polyacrylate segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market share of more than 84.0% in 2022. The majority SAPs are made of sodium polyacrylate and are available in granular form or as fibers. Sodium polyacrylate is utilized in hygiene applications owing to its enhanced liquid absorption capability.

Read 120-page market research report, "Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide), By Application (Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Personal Hygiene), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Growth & Trends

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) is a key component of baby diapers. SAPs are used to retain and absorb fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions including Central & South America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a brisk demand for baby diapers owing to different factors including rising disposable income, growing population, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are projected to play a key role in driving the regional and global SAPs market.

Life expectancy statistics have sharply increased as a result of factors like constantly developing medical infrastructure, technology developments, and expanding accessibility to medical treatments. Growing life expectancy is presumed to further assist the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAPs market.

Super absorbent polymers find key applications in agriculture industry owing to their water absorbing and water retention properties, making them ideal for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions. These super absorbent polymers enhances water use efficiency as well as the crop yield. Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in an inability to adopt advantageous and latest technologies and agricultural methods.

Different manufacturers are obtaining certifications for super absorbent polymers. For instance, in July 2021, Nippon Shokubai obtained biomass certification for super absorbent polymers from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global super absorbent polymer market on the basis of type, application, and region

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

Others

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Personal Hygiene

Adult Incontinence Products

Female Hygiene Products

Baby Diapers

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

Super Absorbent Polymer Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Super Absorbent Polymer Market

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chemicals Ltd.

SDP Global Co., Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

KAO Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Tramfloc Inc.

SOCO Chemical

Wanhua

