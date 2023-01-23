

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The gunman suspected of killing 10 people in a ballroom dance studio near Los Angeles at the weekend has been found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a stand off with police.



California police said they have identified the killer as Huu Can Tran, 72.



Tran apparently took his life as police swarmed a white van in Torrance, about 30 miles from the scene of the crime, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.



He was declared dead at the scene, Luna added.



The Sheriff told reporters that 10 people were injured in the shooting, and some of them are critical. Most of the victims were middle-aged and of Asian descent.



Monterey Park's large Asian population has been celebrating Lunar New Year weekend on Saturday when the gunman opened fire indiscriminately at popular Star Ballroom Dance Studio at around 10:22 p.m., reports quoting police say.



The location was about seven miles east of central Los Angeles.



Shortly after the attack, the gunman arrived at another dance studio in the nearby town of Alhambra, where two people snatched a semi-automatic assault pistol from him.



In a combing operation across Los Angeles on Sunday, a SWAT team approached a white van in a carpark in Torrance, and found Tran dead inside with self-inflicted gunshot, Luna said.



As a mark of respect for the victims of the Monterey Park shooting, President Joe Biden ordered that the U.S. flag shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Government until January 26.



He also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.



