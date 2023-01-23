

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $567 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $803 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $567 Mln. vs. $803 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12



