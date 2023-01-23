Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858096 ISIN: US9202531011 Ticker-Symbol: VI1 
Stuttgart
23.01.23
08:32 Uhr
298,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
300,00302,0014:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERFECT CORP
PERFECT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERFECT CORP7,230+3,14 %
VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC298,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.