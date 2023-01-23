The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 23
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 20 January 2023 97.69p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 96.17p per ordinary share
23 January 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
