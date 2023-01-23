Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2023 | 13:02
Energy Recovery to Host Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on February 22, 2023

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the year and quarterly period ending December 31, 2022, and host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13735467

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at: ir.energyrecovery.com/websites/energyrecover/English/2200/calendar.html

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736077/Energy-Recovery-to-Host-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-February-22-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
